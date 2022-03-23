Nature's Path Granola With Crunchy Coconut And Cashew Butter Is A Deliciously Organic Breakfast To Nourish You And Your Family. With Crunchy Clusters Of Gluten Free Whole-Grain Rolled Oats, Creamy Cashew Butter, Potassium-Filled Cashews And Fiber-Filled Coconut Chunks. Serve Up Your Granola With Milk Or Yogurt And A Little Fresh Fruit Or Simply Snack Straight From The Bag.

Our Granola Has 12 G. Of Whole Grain, 2 G. Of Fiber And 3 G. Of Protein In Serving

Our Granola Is Naturally Gluten And Wheat-Free

We Use Ingredients That Are USDA Organic Certified And Non-Gmo Project Verified

See Nutrition Facts Panel For Allergens

Includes One 11 Oz. Bag Of Granola With Crunchy Coconut And Cashew Butter