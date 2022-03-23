Nature's Path Organic Coconut & Cashew Butter Crunchy Granola Perspective: front
Nature's Path Organic Coconut & Cashew Butter Crunchy Granola Perspective: back
Nature's Path Organic Coconut & Cashew Butter Crunchy Granola

11 ozUPC: 1005844917201
Nature's Path Granola With Crunchy Coconut And Cashew Butter Is A Deliciously Organic Breakfast To Nourish You And Your Family. With Crunchy Clusters Of Gluten Free Whole-Grain Rolled Oats, Creamy Cashew Butter, Potassium-Filled Cashews And Fiber-Filled Coconut Chunks. Serve Up Your Granola With Milk Or Yogurt And A Little Fresh Fruit Or Simply Snack Straight From The Bag.

  • Our Granola Has 12 G. Of Whole Grain, 2 G. Of Fiber And 3 G. Of Protein In Serving
  • Our Granola Is Naturally Gluten And Wheat-Free
  • We Use Ingredients That Are USDA Organic Certified And Non-Gmo Project Verified
  • See Nutrition Facts Panel For Allergens
  • Includes One 11 Oz. Bag Of Granola With Crunchy Coconut And Cashew Butter

