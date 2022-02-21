Nature's Path Organic Gluten Free Buckwheat Wildberry Waffles 6 Count
Product Details
When you want a delicious, gluten-free waffle, you want it now - and with just the push of a button, your waffle will be toasted to perfection in no time.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Brown Rice Flour*, Potato Starch*, Tapioca Starch*, Cane Sugar*, Soy Oil*, Yellow Corn Flour*, Buckwheat Flour*, Blueberry Pieces* [Fruit (Apple Juice*, Blueberry Puree*, Apple Puree*), Cane Sugar*, Rice Flour*, Cocoa Butter*, Pectin, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid], Soy Lecithin*, Potato Flour*, Leavening Agent (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate and Monocalcium Phosphate), Natural Blueberry Flavor, Sea Salt.*Organic
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
