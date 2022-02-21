Nature's Path Organic Gluten Free Buckwheat Wildberry Waffles 6 Count Perspective: front
Nature's Path Organic Gluten Free Buckwheat Wildberry Waffles 6 Count Perspective: back
Nature's Path Organic Gluten Free Buckwheat Wildberry Waffles 6 Count

7.4 ozUPC: 0005844959058
Product Details

When you want a delicious, gluten-free waffle, you want it now - and with just the push of a button, your waffle will be toasted to perfection in no time.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2waffles (70 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium350mg15.22%
Total Carbohydrate40g14.55%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar8g
Protein2g
Calcium28mg2%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Brown Rice Flour*, Potato Starch*, Tapioca Starch*, Cane Sugar*, Soy Oil*, Yellow Corn Flour*, Buckwheat Flour*, Blueberry Pieces* [Fruit (Apple Juice*, Blueberry Puree*, Apple Puree*), Cane Sugar*, Rice Flour*, Cocoa Butter*, Pectin, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid], Soy Lecithin*, Potato Flour*, Leavening Agent (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate and Monocalcium Phosphate), Natural Blueberry Flavor, Sea Salt.*Organic

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
