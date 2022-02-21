Nature's Path Organic® Gluten Free Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles Perspective: front
Nature's Path Organic® Gluten Free Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles Perspective: back
Nature's Path Organic® Gluten Free Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles

6 ct / 7.4 ozUPC: 0005844916701
Nature's Path Organic Dark Chocolate Chip waffles are thick, crispy gluten free waffles dotted with organic semi-sweet chocolate chips. Enjoy the convenience of a quick breakfast or snack, without sacrificing the need to have a mindful, well balanced and nourishing diet. We carefully crafted the best frozen waffles to balance great tasting, healthy ingredients, and the convenience of a quick meal.

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Serving size2waffles (70 g)
Calories220
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3.5g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate34g12.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein2g
Calcium32mg2%
Iron0.44mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Water, Brown Rice Flour*, Potato Starch*, Corn Flour*, Semisweet Chocolate Chips* (Cane Sugar*, Chocolate Liquor*, Cocoa Butter*, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Extract*), Soy Oil*, Tapioca Starch*, Cane Sugar*, Soy Lecithin*, Potato Flour*, Leavening Agent (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, and Monocalcium Phosphate), Pear Juice Concentrate*, Natural Chocolate Flavor, Sea Salt.*Organic

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.