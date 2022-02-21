Nature's Path Organic® Gluten Free Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles
Product Details
Nature's Path Organic Dark Chocolate Chip waffles are thick, crispy gluten free waffles dotted with organic semi-sweet chocolate chips. Enjoy the convenience of a quick breakfast or snack, without sacrificing the need to have a mindful, well balanced and nourishing diet. We carefully crafted the best frozen waffles to balance great tasting, healthy ingredients, and the convenience of a quick meal.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Brown Rice Flour*, Potato Starch*, Corn Flour*, Semisweet Chocolate Chips* (Cane Sugar*, Chocolate Liquor*, Cocoa Butter*, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Extract*), Soy Oil*, Tapioca Starch*, Cane Sugar*, Soy Lecithin*, Potato Flour*, Leavening Agent (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, and Monocalcium Phosphate), Pear Juice Concentrate*, Natural Chocolate Flavor, Sea Salt.*Organic
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More