Nature's Plus Meditree Facial Cleanser Tea Tree
3.5 ozUPC: 0931950600394
Ideal for oily skin & combination skin
Dual action Willowbark & Tea Tree gently removes oil and impurities with soothing Aloe Vera and Chamomile.
A soothing daily cleanser for a cleaner look and fresher feel. Gently removes oil and impurities, combine with meditree tea tree hydrator for best results.
Tea Tree oil – calming and antibacterial
Willow Bark Extract – will help cleanse the skin
Aloe Vera – soothing
Chamomile – calming