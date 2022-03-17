Nature's Plus Meditree Facial Cleanser Tea Tree Perspective: front
Nature's Plus Meditree Facial Cleanser Tea Tree

3.5 ozUPC: 0931950600394
Product Details

Ideal for oily skin & combination skin

Dual action Willowbark & Tea Tree gently removes oil and impurities with soothing Aloe Vera and Chamomile.

A soothing daily cleanser for a cleaner look and fresher feel. Gently removes oil and impurities, combine with meditree tea tree hydrator for best results.

Tea Tree oil – calming and antibacterial

Willow Bark Extract – will help cleanse the skin

Aloe Vera – soothing

Chamomile – calming