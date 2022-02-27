Ingredients

Water Sufficient for Processing, Lamb, Soy Protein Concentrate, Whole Egg Product, Brown Rice, Peas, Ground Whole Barley, Carrots, Canola Oil (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Brewer's Rice, Brewer's Yeast, Salt, Guar Gum, Vitamins (L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (Source of Vitamin C), Vitamin E Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Niacin, D-calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid), Malted Barley Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Minerals (Zinc Proteinate, Zinc Sulfate, Ferrous Sulfate, Iron Proteinate, Copper Sulfate, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Sulfate, Manganese Proteinate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite), Potassium Chloride, Dicalcium Phosphate, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Carrageenan, Rosemary Extract.

Allergen Info

Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

