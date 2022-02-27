Nature's Recipe Easy to Digest Lamb Stew Wet Dog Food Case
Product Details
Nature’s Recipe Easy to Digest Lamb, Rice & Barley Recipe Cuts In Gravy is delicious wet dog food featuring meaty cuts made with real lamb, a protein source that is easy on your dog's stomach. Wholesome rice and barley are highly digestible sources of carbohydrates for energy, and all the goodness is served in a savory gravy. For over 30 years, Nature’s Recipe has been providing pets with ideal nutrition drawn from nature's inherent goodness.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water Sufficient for Processing, Lamb, Soy Protein Concentrate, Whole Egg Product, Brown Rice, Peas, Ground Whole Barley, Carrots, Canola Oil (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Brewer's Rice, Brewer's Yeast, Salt, Guar Gum, Vitamins (L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (Source of Vitamin C), Vitamin E Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Niacin, D-calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid), Malted Barley Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Minerals (Zinc Proteinate, Zinc Sulfate, Ferrous Sulfate, Iron Proteinate, Copper Sulfate, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Sulfate, Manganese Proteinate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite), Potassium Chloride, Dicalcium Phosphate, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Carrageenan, Rosemary Extract.
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
