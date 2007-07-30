Nature's Secret Ultimate Liver Cleanse
Liver health is essential to the body's overall health. The liver performs many crucial functions including detoxification, filtration of toxins from the blood and production of bile to help breakdown fats in the body.
During our lifetime we are exposed daily to chemicals and environmental toxins that may burden the liver. If the liver becomes overwhelmed, the body is less able to breakdown and excrete toxins, and this can have a negative overall effect on health and well-being.
Nature's Secret Ultimate Liver Cleanse is specially formulated to support lever function. This product helps protect and promote liver health, to assist the body's natural detoxification process.
- Take Control of Your Health
- Experience the Sensation of Whole-Body Wellness
- Detoxify, Cleanse & Rebuild
- With the Power of Milk Thistle Extract Plus a Blend of 18 Botanicals
- Supports Liver Health and Detoxification Pathways
- Powerful Antioxidant Protection
Green Beet Powder ( Leaf ) , Artichoke Extract ( Chlorogenic Acid ) ( Leaf ) , Dandelion ( Taraxacum officinale ) Extract ( Vitexin ) ( Root ) , Milk Thistle Extract ( Curcuminoids ) ( Rhizome ) , Barberry Extract ( Leaf ) , Boldo Extract , Calandine Extract ( Herb ) , Fringe Tree Powder ( Root ) , Phyllanthus Amarus Extract (Bitter Principles) (Aerial) , Picrorhiza ( Picrorhiza Kurroa ) Extract ( Kutkin ) ( Root ) , Schisandra ( Schisandra Chinensis ) Extract ( Schizandrin ) ( Fruit ) , Dandelion ( Taraxacum officinale ) Powder ( Root ) , Milk Thistle Powder ( Seed ) . Other : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silicon Dioxide , Croscarmellose Sodium , Maltodextrin , Hydroxypropyl Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid , Alginic Acid , Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose , Dextrose , Sodium Citrate and Dextrin .
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
