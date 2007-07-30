Liver health is essential to the body's overall health. The liver performs many crucial functions including detoxification, filtration of toxins from the blood and production of bile to help breakdown fats in the body.

During our lifetime we are exposed daily to chemicals and environmental toxins that may burden the liver. If the liver becomes overwhelmed, the body is less able to breakdown and excrete toxins, and this can have a negative overall effect on health and well-being.

Nature's Secret Ultimate Liver Cleanse is specially formulated to support lever function. This product helps protect and promote liver health, to assist the body's natural detoxification process.