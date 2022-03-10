Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Nature's Sources AbsorbAid Digestive Support Powder
3.52 ozUPC: 0072425078402
Purchase Options
Product Details
AbsorbAid is often recommended by medical doctors, has been clinically tested, and scientifically proven to be safe and effective.
- Family of Plant Enzymes
- Aid for Digestion & Stomach Distress
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Absorbaid Proprietary Enzyme Blend , Lipase , Amylase , Protease , Cellulase , Lactose .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More