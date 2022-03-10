Hover to Zoom
Nature's Sources AbsorbAid® Powder
10.5 ozUPC: 0072425078403
AbsorbAid is often recommended by medical doctors, has been clinically tested, and scientifically proven to be safe and effective.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Lipase , Amylase , Protease ( , from : Bromelain ) , Cellulase , Lactose , Other Ingredients : Rice Starch and Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
