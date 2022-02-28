Hover to Zoom
Nature's Way Magnesium Complex Dietary Supplement Capsules 500mg
100 ctUPC: 0003367441051
Product Details
Magnesium is a mineral found in a variety of foods, including leafy greens and whole grains. Our magnesium complex contains 500 mg magnesium per serving and is certified potent. It helps support muscle function.* Helping you live your healthiest life is our passion. We enrich your wellness journey with high-quality supplements and obsess over quality so you don’t have to. For over 50 years, people just like you have trusted Nature’s Way for our insistence on quality and safety.
- No Added Sugar
- Magnesium mediates proper muscle function (including the heart) and is essential for cellular production of protein & ATP.* Our Magnesium is tested and produced to superior quality standards.
- For Healthy Muscle Function*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.