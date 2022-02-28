Magnesium is a mineral found in a variety of foods, including leafy greens and whole grains. Our magnesium complex contains 500 mg magnesium per serving and is certified potent. It helps support muscle function.* Helping you live your healthiest life is our passion. We enrich your wellness journey with high-quality supplements and obsess over quality so you don’t have to. For over 50 years, people just like you have trusted Nature’s Way for our insistence on quality and safety.

Safety sealed with printed outer shrinkwrap and inner seal.

No Added Sugar

Mediates proper muscle function (including the heart) and is essential for cellular production of protein & ATP.*

For Healthy Muscle Function*

Do not use if either is broken or missing.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.