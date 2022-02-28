Nature's Way Potassium Dietary Supplement Capsules 99mg
Product Details
Potassium, a mineral found in foods like bananas, spinach, and avocados, is important for maintaining electrolyte balance in the body, which regulates heart and muscle contraction.* It also supports proper fluid exchange.* Taking Nature’s Way Potassium each day supports these essential body processes, so incorporate it into your routine.* Helping you live your healthiest life is our passion. We enrich your wellness journey with high-quality supplements and obsess over quality so you don’t have to. For over 50 years, people just like you have trusted Nature’s Way for our insistence on quality and safety.
- It also supports proper fluid exchange
- Helps maintain electrolyte balance, which regulates heart and muscle contraction
- For Heart and Muscle Function*
- Contains No; artificial coloring, flavoring, corn, dairy products, gluten, preservatives, salt, soy, sugar, wheat, yeast
- Gluten-Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.