Potassium, a mineral found in foods like bananas, spinach, and avocados, is important for maintaining electrolyte balance in the body, which regulates heart and muscle contraction.* It also supports proper fluid exchange.* Taking Nature’s Way Potassium each day supports these essential body processes, so incorporate it into your routine.* Helping you live your healthiest life is our passion. We enrich your wellness journey with high-quality supplements and obsess over quality so you don’t have to. For over 50 years, people just like you have trusted Nature’s Way for our insistence on quality and safety.

Contains No; artificial coloring, flavoring, corn, dairy products, gluten, preservatives, salt, soy, sugar, wheat, yeast

Gluten-Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.