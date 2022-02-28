Nature's Way® Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Soft Gels 4000mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Nature's Way® Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Soft Gels 4000mg Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Nature's Way® Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Soft Gels 4000mg Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Nature's Way® Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Soft Gels 4000mg Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Nature's Way® Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Soft Gels 4000mg Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Nature's Way® Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Soft Gels 4000mg Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Nature's Way® Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Soft Gels 4000mg

120 ctUPC: 0003367410009
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 32

Product Details

  • Natural Energy*
  • Used By The Body To Produce Energy*
  • Ideal For Healthy Lifestyles, Exercise And Weight Loss Programs
  • 2.5 G Of Medium Chain Fatty Acids (MCTs) Per Serving (Lauric/Capric/Caprylic Acids)
  • 62% Mcts

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.