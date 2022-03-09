Nature's Way Sambucus Elderberry Immune Syrup
Product Details
For centuries the dark berries of European black elder (Sambucus nigra L.) have been traditionally used as a winter remedy.* In recent years, medical researchers have proven its efficacy in clinical trials.
Nature's Way® Bio-Certified Sambucus is the superior black elderberry extract.
- Standardized, Bio-Certified extract with proven bioavailability and activity within the body for optimal effectiveness
- From premium cultivar elderberries with higher naturally-occurring levels of BioActives® constituents
- Full spectrum, solvent-free extraction process for maximum potency
- Natural formula -- no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives
- Gluten-free and Kosher certified
This formula is a great tasting natural remedy for adults. It combines standardized, Bio-Certified black elderberry extract, vitamin C, zinc, echinacea angustifolia (root), echinacea purpurea (flower), propolis and natural raspberry flavor in a base of fructose, purified water, vegetable-source glycerin and citric acid.
- Immune System Syrup Formula*
- Great Tasting Liquid
- Natural Winter Remedy for Adults*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.