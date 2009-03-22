Nature's Way St. John's Wort Vegan Capsules 700mg Perspective: front
Nature's Way St. John's Wort Vegan Capsules 700mg Perspective: back
Nature's Way St. John's Wort Vegan Capsules 700mg Perspective: left
Nature's Way St. John's Wort Vegan Capsules 700mg Perspective: right
Nature's Way St. John's Wort Vegan Capsules 700mg Perspective: top
Nature's Way St. John's Wort Vegan Capsules 700mg Perspective: bottom
Nature's Way St. John's Wort Vegan Capsules 700mg

100 ctUPC: 0003367417300
St. John's Wort extract has been one of the most popular herbal products in Europe - and for good reason. It promotes a positive mood.* The extract used in this product is a highly-concentrated extract of St. John's Wort (Hypericum perforatum) leaves and flowers.

  • Promotes a Positive Mood*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.