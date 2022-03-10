Unprepared

Ingredients

Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Canola and Palm Oil, Corn Syrup, Dried Blueberries, Sugar, Chicory Root Extract, Vegetable Glycerin, Sugarcane Fiber, Fructose, Nonfat Milk, Baking Powder (sodium acid pyrophosphate, baking soda, corn starch, monocalcium phosphate), Egg White, Water, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Pectin, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More