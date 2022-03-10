Nature Valley™ Blueberry Soft-Baked Muffin Bars
Product Details
Nature Valley Muffin Bars deliver the soft, moist texture of traditional muffins in a portion-controlled, convenient form. Baked with juicy blueberries and whole grains, these bars marry wholesome, real ingredients with bakery-fresh flavor to deliver tasty goodness that won't weigh you down. These Nature Valley Muffin Bars are individually packaged so that you can enjoy them anywhere, at anytime. Pair one with a warm beverage for a relaxed breakfast at home or take one with you for a subtly sweet, healthy treat on-the-go – regardless of your routine, these bars will be a fit.
- 8g of whole grain per serving. At least 48g recommended daily.
- No artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
- No artificial flavors or colors
- Box Tops for Education participating product
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Canola and Palm Oil, Corn Syrup, Dried Blueberries, Sugar, Chicory Root Extract, Vegetable Glycerin, Sugarcane Fiber, Fructose, Nonfat Milk, Baking Powder (sodium acid pyrophosphate, baking soda, corn starch, monocalcium phosphate), Egg White, Water, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Pectin, Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
