Nature Valley™ Chocolate Peanut Butter Biscuits
Product Details
Biscuit boost! Two crispy biscuits made with whole grain oats. In between, rich, creamy peanut butter filling for a surge of energy. With 13g of whole grain per serving, they provide nutritious energy to help keep you going any time of the day.
- Cocoa biscuits with peanut butter filling
- 13g of whole grain per serving, at least 48g recommended daily
- Good source of fiber
- No artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
- No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives
- Box Tops for Education participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
: Whole Grain Oats , Sugar , Peanut Butter ( Peanuts , Salt ) , Palm Oil , Tapioca Syrup , Peanut Flour , Canola Oil , Semisweet Chocolate ( Sugar , Chocolate , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin , Vanilla Extract ) , Cocoa Processed with Baking Soda , Salt , Baking Soda , Natural Flavor , Cream .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.
