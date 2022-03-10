Ingredients

: Whole Grain Oats , Sugar , Peanut Butter ( Peanuts , Salt ) , Palm Oil , Tapioca Syrup , Peanut Flour , Canola Oil , Semisweet Chocolate ( Sugar , Chocolate , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin , Vanilla Extract ) , Cocoa Processed with Baking Soda , Salt , Baking Soda , Natural Flavor , Cream .

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More