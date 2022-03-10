Nature Valley™ Chocolate Peanut Butter Biscuits Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Nature Valley™ Chocolate Peanut Butter Biscuits Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Nature Valley™ Chocolate Peanut Butter Biscuits Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Nature Valley™ Chocolate Peanut Butter Biscuits Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Nature Valley™ Chocolate Peanut Butter Biscuits

10 ct / 1.35 ozUPC: 0001600015875
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 10

Product Details

Biscuit boost! Two crispy biscuits made with whole grain oats. In between, rich, creamy peanut butter filling for a surge of energy. With 13g of whole grain per serving, they provide nutritious energy to help keep you going any time of the day.

  • Cocoa biscuits with peanut butter filling
  • 13g of whole grain per serving, at least 48g recommended daily
  • Good source of fiber
  • No artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
  • No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives
  • Box Tops for Education participating product

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g13%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar9g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium130mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
: Whole Grain Oats , Sugar , Peanut Butter ( Peanuts , Salt ) , Palm Oil , Tapioca Syrup , Peanut Flour , Canola Oil , Semisweet Chocolate ( Sugar , Chocolate , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin , Vanilla Extract ) , Cocoa Processed with Baking Soda , Salt , Baking Soda , Natural Flavor , Cream .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More