30 ct / 1.49 ozUPC: 0001600041124
Product Details

Nature Valley Crunchy 30 Count Variety Pack includes Oats 'n Honey, Peanut Butter, and Oats 'n Dark Chocolate Granola bars. These are a tasty snack made with whole grain oats.It's a snack the whole family can enjoy! Each package inculdes 2 bars.

  • 16g whole grain per serving
  • No artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners
  • Kosher
  • Box tops for Education

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
Saturated Fat2g7%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium130mg7%
Total Carbohydrate28g10%
Dietary Fiber3g9%
Sugar12g
Protein4g8%
Iron1mg8%
Potassium100mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
OATS 'N HONEY : WHOLE GRAIN OATS, SUGAR, CANOLA OIL, RICE FLOUR, HONEY, SALT, BROWN SUGAR SYRUP, BAKING SODA, SOY LECITHIN, NATURAL FLAVOR. PEANUT BUTTER : WHOLE GRAIN OATS, SUGAR, CANOLA OIL, PEANUT BUTTER (PEANUTS, SALT), RICE FLOUR, BROWN SUGAR SYRUP, SALT, BAKING SODA, SOY LECITHIN. OATS 'N DARK CHOCOLATE : WHOLE GRAIN OATS, SUGAR, CANOLA OIL, DARK CHOCOLATE PIECES (SUGAR, CHOCOLATE LIQUOR, COCOA BUTTER, SOY LECITHIN, NATURAL FLAVOR, SALT), RICE FLOUR, HONEY, COCOA, BROWN SUGAR SYRUP, SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR, BAKING SODA, SOY LECITHIN.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

