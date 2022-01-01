Unprepared

Ingredients

OATS 'N HONEY : WHOLE GRAIN OATS, SUGAR, CANOLA OIL, RICE FLOUR, HONEY, SALT, BROWN SUGAR SYRUP, BAKING SODA, SOY LECITHIN, NATURAL FLAVOR. PEANUT BUTTER : WHOLE GRAIN OATS, SUGAR, CANOLA OIL, PEANUT BUTTER (PEANUTS, SALT), RICE FLOUR, BROWN SUGAR SYRUP, SALT, BAKING SODA, SOY LECITHIN. OATS 'N DARK CHOCOLATE : WHOLE GRAIN OATS, SUGAR, CANOLA OIL, DARK CHOCOLATE PIECES (SUGAR, CHOCOLATE LIQUOR, COCOA BUTTER, SOY LECITHIN, NATURAL FLAVOR, SALT), RICE FLOUR, HONEY, COCOA, BROWN SUGAR SYRUP, SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR, BAKING SODA, SOY LECITHIN.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More