Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bars Variety Pack 30 Count
Product Details
Nature Valley Crunchy 30 Count Variety Pack includes Oats 'n Honey, Peanut Butter, and Oats 'n Dark Chocolate Granola bars. These are a tasty snack made with whole grain oats.It's a snack the whole family can enjoy! Each package inculdes 2 bars.
- 16g whole grain per serving
- No artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners
- Kosher
- Box tops for Education
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
OATS 'N HONEY : WHOLE GRAIN OATS, SUGAR, CANOLA OIL, RICE FLOUR, HONEY, SALT, BROWN SUGAR SYRUP, BAKING SODA, SOY LECITHIN, NATURAL FLAVOR. PEANUT BUTTER : WHOLE GRAIN OATS, SUGAR, CANOLA OIL, PEANUT BUTTER (PEANUTS, SALT), RICE FLOUR, BROWN SUGAR SYRUP, SALT, BAKING SODA, SOY LECITHIN. OATS 'N DARK CHOCOLATE : WHOLE GRAIN OATS, SUGAR, CANOLA OIL, DARK CHOCOLATE PIECES (SUGAR, CHOCOLATE LIQUOR, COCOA BUTTER, SOY LECITHIN, NATURAL FLAVOR, SALT), RICE FLOUR, HONEY, COCOA, BROWN SUGAR SYRUP, SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR, BAKING SODA, SOY LECITHIN.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More