Nature Valley™ Crunchy Oats 'N Honey Granola Bars
Product Details
Nature Valley™ Crunchy Oats 'n Honey bars are a tasty snack made with whole grain oats and a touch of honey. There are no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners and they pack an excellent source of whole grains with 22 grams per serving! It's a snack the whole family can enjoy!
- 22g of whole grain per serving, at least 48g of whole grain recommended daily
- No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives
- No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Low Sodium
- Kosher
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Honey, Salt, Brown Sugar Syrup, Baking Soda, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
