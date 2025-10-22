Nature Valley™ Crunchy Oats 'N Honey Granola Bars Perspective: front
Nature Valley™ Crunchy Oats 'N Honey Granola Bars Perspective: left
Nature Valley™ Crunchy Oats 'N Honey Granola Bars Perspective: right
Nature Valley™ Crunchy Oats 'N Honey Granola Bars Perspective: top
Nature Valley™ Crunchy Oats 'N Honey Granola Bars Perspective: bottom
Nature Valley™ Crunchy Oats 'N Honey Granola Bars

15 ct / 1.49 ozUPC: 0001600016051
Product Details

Nature Valley™ Crunchy Oats 'n Honey bars are a tasty snack made with whole grain oats and a touch of honey. There are no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners and they pack an excellent source of whole grains with 22 grams per serving! It's a snack the whole family can enjoy!

  • 22g of whole grain per serving, at least 48g of whole grain recommended daily
  • No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives
  • No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • Low Sodium
  • Kosher
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
15.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size100
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Saturated Fat1g4%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6%
Total Carbohydrate29g11%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar11g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Honey, Salt, Brown Sugar Syrup, Baking Soda, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More