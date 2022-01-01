Nature Valley Crunchy Oats 'n Honey Granola Bars
Product Details
Nature Valley Crunchy Oats n' Honey Granola Bars are perfect for when it’s crunch time. This crunchy bar combines delicious, real honey with 16 g. of 100% natural whole grain oats that are kosher. Our granola bars are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners. They're free of high fructose syrup and have no trans fat. See nutrition facts panel for allergens.
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Honey, Salt, Brown Sugar Syrup, Baking Soda, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More