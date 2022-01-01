Nature Valley Crunchy Oats 'n Honey Granola Bars Perspective: front
Nature Valley Crunchy Oats 'n Honey Granola Bars

6 ct / 1.49 ozUPC: 1001600026460
Nature Valley Crunchy Oats n' Honey Granola Bars are perfect for when it’s crunch time. This crunchy bar combines delicious, real honey with 16 g. of 100% natural whole grain oats that are kosher. Our granola bars are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners. They're free of high fructose syrup and have no trans fat. See nutrition facts panel for allergens.

Nutrition Facts
72.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size2 bars
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium70mg3%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar6g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Honey, Salt, Brown Sugar Syrup, Baking Soda, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

