Nature Valley Honey Biscuits with Peanut Butter Filling
Nature Valley Honey Biscuits with Peanut Butter Filling Perspective: back
Nature Valley Honey Biscuits with Peanut Butter Filling Perspective: left
Nature Valley Honey Biscuits with Peanut Butter Filling Perspective: right
Nature Valley Honey Biscuits with Peanut Butter Filling Perspective: top
Nature Valley Honey Biscuits with Peanut Butter Filling Perspective: bottom
Nature Valley Honey Biscuits with Peanut Butter Filling

10 ct / 1.35 ozUPC: 0001600049175
Located in AISLE 10

Product Details

Each biscuit has a delicious crisp texture and natural whole grain oats combined with the goodness of peanut butter. Each biscuit has no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial flavors, and 0 grams of trans fat.

  • 14 grams of whole grain per serving
  • Good source of fiber
  • No artificial colors or preservatives

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1sandwich (38 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15.38%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium180mg7.5%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar8g
Protein5g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Salt), Whole Grain Barley Flakes, Canola Oil, Palm Oil, Peanut Flour, Tapioca Syrup, Butter, Honey, Salt, Corn Starch, Baking Soda, Oil of Rosemary, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.