Ingredients

Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Salt), Whole Grain Barley Flakes, Canola Oil, Palm Oil, Peanut Flour, Tapioca Syrup, Butter, Honey, Salt, Corn Starch, Baking Soda, Oil of Rosemary, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

