Nature Valley Honey Biscuits with Peanut Butter Filling
Product Details
Each biscuit has a delicious crisp texture and natural whole grain oats combined with the goodness of peanut butter. Each biscuit has no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial flavors, and 0 grams of trans fat.
- 14 grams of whole grain per serving
- Good source of fiber
- No artificial colors or preservatives
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Salt), Whole Grain Barley Flakes, Canola Oil, Palm Oil, Peanut Flour, Tapioca Syrup, Butter, Honey, Salt, Corn Starch, Baking Soda, Oil of Rosemary, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More