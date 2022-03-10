Nature Valley™ Lemon Poppy Seed Soft-Baked Muffin Bars Perspective: front
Nature Valley™ Lemon Poppy Seed Soft-Baked Muffin Bars Perspective: left
Nature Valley™ Lemon Poppy Seed Soft-Baked Muffin Bars Perspective: right
Nature Valley™ Lemon Poppy Seed Soft-Baked Muffin Bars

10 ct / 1.24 ozUPC: 0001600017942
Nature Valley Muffin Bars deliver the soft, moist texture of traditional muffins in a portion-controlled, convenient form. Baked with real fruit and whole grains, these bars marry wholesome, real ingredients with bakery-fresh flavor to deliver tasty goodness that won't weigh you down. These Nature Valley Muffin Bars are individually packaged so that you can enjoy them anywhere, at anytime. Pair one with a warm beverage for a relaxed breakfast at home or take one with you for a subtly sweet, healthy treat on-the-go – regardless of your routine, these bars will be a fit.

  • 8g of whole grain per serving. At least 48g recommended daily.
  • No artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
  • No artificial flavors or colors
  • Box Tops for Education participating product

Nutrition Facts
10.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 bar (35g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Saturated Fat1.5g7%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber4g15%
Sugar7g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Canola and Palm Oil, Corn Syrup, Vegetable Glycerin, Sugar, Sugarcane Fiber, Chicory Root Extract, Fructose, Water, Nonfat Milk, Baking Powder (sodium acid pyrophosphate, baking soda, corn starch, monocalcium phosphate), Egg White, Poppy Seeds, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Natural Flavor, Pectin.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

