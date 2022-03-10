Unprepared

Ingredients

Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Ingredients: Roasted Peanuts, Soy Protein Isolate, Chicory Root Extract, Semisweet Chocolate Chips (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, natural flavor), Vegetable Oils (palm, palm kernel, canola, peanut), Sugar, Corn Syrup, Whey Protein Concentrate, Fructose, Peanut Butter (peanuts, salt), Cocoa, Vegetable Glycerin, Rice Starch, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Corn Starch, Natural Flavor. Salted Caramel Nut Ingredients: Roasted Peanuts, Soy Protein Isolate, Almonds, Chicory Root Extract, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (palm kernel, canola), Corn Syrup, Fructose, Vegetable Glycerin, Rice Starch, Corn Starch, Whey Protein Concentrate, Nonfat Dry Milk, Salt, Reduced Minerals Whey, Soy Lecithin, Partially Defatted Peanut Flour, Natural Flavor, Baking Soda. Peanut, Almond & Dark Chocolate Ingredients: Roasted Peanuts, Almonds, Soy Protein Isolate, Chicory Root Extract, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Vegetable Oils (palm, palm kernel, canola), Roasted Sunflower Seeds (sunflower seeds, sunflower oil), Toasted Coconut, Whey Protein Concentrate, Fructose, Cocoa, Vegetable Glycerin, Rice Starch, Corn Starch, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Dextrose, Natural Flavor, Baking Soda.

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

