Nature Valley™ Protein Chewy Bars Variety Pack
Nature Valley™ Protein Chewy Bars Variety Pack
Nature Valley™ Protein Chewy Bars Variety Pack
Nature Valley™ Protein Chewy Bars Variety Pack
Nature Valley™ Protein Chewy Bars Variety Pack
Nature Valley™ Protein Chewy Bars Variety Pack

15 ct / 1.42 ozUPC: 0001600010612
Purchase Options

Product Details

Nature Valley™ Protein Chewy Bars Variety Pack contains three delicious flavors: Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel Nut and Peanut, and Almond & Dark Chocolate. Each bar contains 10 grams of gluten free protein power. It's a delicious, protein-packed snack the whole family can enjoy!

  • Good Source of Protein and Fiber
  • Gluten Free
  • No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • No Artificial Flavors or Colors from Artificial Sources
  • Box Tops for Education

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
15.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 bar Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15%
Saturated Fat3.5g17%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol5mg1%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber6g21%
Sugar7g
Protein10g17%
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.3mg8%
Potassium130mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Ingredients: Roasted Peanuts, Soy Protein Isolate, Chicory Root Extract, Semisweet Chocolate Chips (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, natural flavor), Vegetable Oils (palm, palm kernel, canola, peanut), Sugar, Corn Syrup, Whey Protein Concentrate, Fructose, Peanut Butter (peanuts, salt), Cocoa, Vegetable Glycerin, Rice Starch, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Corn Starch, Natural Flavor. Salted Caramel Nut Ingredients: Roasted Peanuts, Soy Protein Isolate, Almonds, Chicory Root Extract, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (palm kernel, canola), Corn Syrup, Fructose, Vegetable Glycerin, Rice Starch, Corn Starch, Whey Protein Concentrate, Nonfat Dry Milk, Salt, Reduced Minerals Whey, Soy Lecithin, Partially Defatted Peanut Flour, Natural Flavor, Baking Soda. Peanut, Almond & Dark Chocolate Ingredients: Roasted Peanuts, Almonds, Soy Protein Isolate, Chicory Root Extract, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Vegetable Oils (palm, palm kernel, canola), Roasted Sunflower Seeds (sunflower seeds, sunflower oil), Toasted Coconut, Whey Protein Concentrate, Fructose, Cocoa, Vegetable Glycerin, Rice Starch, Corn Starch, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Dextrose, Natural Flavor, Baking Soda.

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
