Product Details
Nature Valley Protein Crunch is a delicious, crunchy, and creamy protein bar with 10g protein. Crunchy whole grain oat bar with smooth, creamy peanut butter topped with peanuts for a satisfying crunch.
- 10g of protein in every bar
- No artificial flavors
- No high fructose corn syrup
- No colors from artificial sources
- Box Tops for Education participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Soy Protein Isolate, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Salt), Palm Oil, Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Whey Protein Isolate, Roasted Peanuts, Canola Oil, Palm Kernel Oil.Contains 2% or Less of: Honey, Peanut Flour, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Peanut Oil, Baking Soda, Corn Starch, Cinnamon, Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
