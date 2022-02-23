Nature Valley Protein Peanut Butter Crunch Bars Perspective: front
Nature Valley Protein Peanut Butter Crunch Bars Perspective: left
Nature Valley Protein Peanut Butter Crunch Bars Perspective: right
Nature Valley Protein Peanut Butter Crunch Bars

5 ct / 1.4 ozUPC: 0001600016882
Located in AISLE 10

Product Details

Nature Valley Protein Crunch is a delicious, crunchy, and creamy protein bar with 10g protein. Crunchy whole grain oat bar with smooth, creamy peanut butter topped with peanuts for a satisfying crunch.

  • 10g of protein in every bar
  • No artificial flavors
  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • No colors from artificial sources
  • Box Tops for Education participating product

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (39 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar7g
Protein10g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.2mg6%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Soy Protein Isolate, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Salt), Palm Oil, Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Whey Protein Isolate, Roasted Peanuts, Canola Oil, Palm Kernel Oil.Contains 2% or Less of: Honey, Peanut Flour, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Peanut Oil, Baking Soda, Corn Starch, Cinnamon, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
