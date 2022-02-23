Ingredients

Whole Grain Oats, Soy Protein Isolate, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Salt), Palm Oil, Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Whey Protein Isolate, Roasted Peanuts, Canola Oil, Palm Kernel Oil.Contains 2% or Less of: Honey, Peanut Flour, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Peanut Oil, Baking Soda, Corn Starch, Cinnamon, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible