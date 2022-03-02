Nature Valley Protein Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chewy Bars
Product Details
Nature Valley Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chewy Protein Bars contain 10 grams of protein power! These gluten-free granola bars are made with rich dark chocolate chips, roasted peanuts and creamy peanut butter. It's a delicious protein snack the whole family can enjoy as a breakfast bar or an afternoon treat!
- Chewy granola bar for a quick natural energy boost
- Convenient breakfast bar, protein snack or on-the-go treat
- Box Tops for Education participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts, Soy Protein Isolate, Chicory Root Extract, Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Canola, Peanut), Sugar, Corn Syrup, Whey Protein Concentrate, Fructose, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Salt), Cocoa, Vegetable Glycerin, Rice Starch, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Corn Starch, Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More