Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts, Soy Protein Isolate, Chicory Root Extract, Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Canola, Peanut), Sugar, Corn Syrup, Whey Protein Concentrate, Fructose, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Salt), Cocoa, Vegetable Glycerin, Rice Starch, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Corn Starch, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More