Nature Valley Protein Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chewy Bars Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Nature Valley Protein Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chewy Bars Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Nature Valley Protein Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chewy Bars Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Nature Valley Protein Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chewy Bars

10 ct / 1.42 ozUPC: 0001600045891
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 10

Product Details

Nature Valley Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chewy Protein Bars contain 10 grams of protein power! These gluten-free granola bars are made with rich dark chocolate chips, roasted peanuts and creamy peanut butter. It's a delicious protein snack the whole family can enjoy as a breakfast bar or an afternoon treat!

  • Chewy granola bar for a quick natural energy boost
  • Convenient breakfast bar, protein snack or on-the-go treat
  • Box Tops for Education participating product

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat7g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber6g21.43%
Sugar7g
Protein10g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.3mg8%
Potassium130mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts, Soy Protein Isolate, Chicory Root Extract, Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Canola, Peanut), Sugar, Corn Syrup, Whey Protein Concentrate, Fructose, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Salt), Cocoa, Vegetable Glycerin, Rice Starch, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Corn Starch, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More