Nature Valley™ Protein Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chewy Bars
Product Details
Nature Valley Protein Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chewy bars contain 10g of protein power! They are made with rich, dark chocolate chips, roasted peanuts and creamy peanut butter. It's a delicious, protein-packed snack the whole family can enjoy!
- 10g of Whole Grain per Serving, at Least 48g Recommended Daily
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives
- No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Excellent Source of Fiber
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product.
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts, Soy Protein Isolate, Chicory Root Extract, Semisweet Chocolate Chips (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, natural flavor), Vegetable Oils (palm, palm kernel, canola, peanut), Sugar, Corn Syrup, Whey Protein Concentrate, Fructose, Peanut Butter (peanuts, salt), Cocoa, Vegetable Glycerin, Rice Starch, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Corn Starch, Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More