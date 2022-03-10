Nature Valley™ Protein Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chewy Bars Perspective: front
Nature Valley™ Protein Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chewy Bars Perspective: left
Nature Valley™ Protein Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chewy Bars Perspective: right
Nature Valley™ Protein Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chewy Bars

15 ct / 1.42 ozUPC: 0001600049706
Product Details

Nature Valley Protein Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chewy bars contain 10g of protein power! They are made with rich, dark chocolate chips, roasted peanuts and creamy peanut butter. It's a delicious, protein-packed snack the whole family can enjoy!

  • 10g of Whole Grain per Serving, at Least 48g Recommended Daily
  • Gluten Free
  • No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives
  • No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • Excellent Source of Fiber
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
15.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size100
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15%
Saturated Fat3.5g17%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat7g
Cholesterol5mg1%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber6g21%
Sugar7g
Protein10g17%
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.3mg6%
Potassium130mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts, Soy Protein Isolate, Chicory Root Extract, Semisweet Chocolate Chips (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, natural flavor), Vegetable Oils (palm, palm kernel, canola, peanut), Sugar, Corn Syrup, Whey Protein Concentrate, Fructose, Peanut Butter (peanuts, salt), Cocoa, Vegetable Glycerin, Rice Starch, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Corn Starch, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible