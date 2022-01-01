Unprepared

Ingredients

Almonds, Corn Syrup, Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Rice Flour, Palm Kernel Oil, Vegetable Glycerin, Honey Roasted Almond Butter (almonds, honey, maltodextrin, palm oil, mixed tocopherols), Fructose, Whey, Canola Oil, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Corn Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Baking Soda, Natural Flavor, Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols) Added to Retain Freshness.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More