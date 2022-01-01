Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Almond Chewy Granola Bars Family Pack
Product Details
Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Almond Granola Bars are made with crunchy almonds, chewy granola and dipped in a creamy almond butter coating. They are packed with natural whole grain oats. It's a delicious crunchy almond snack the whole family can enjoy!
- No artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners
- No high fructose corn syrup
- 0g of trans fat
- Box Tops for Education participating product
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Almonds, Corn Syrup, Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Rice Flour, Palm Kernel Oil, Vegetable Glycerin, Honey Roasted Almond Butter (almonds, honey, maltodextrin, palm oil, mixed tocopherols), Fructose, Whey, Canola Oil, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Corn Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Baking Soda, Natural Flavor, Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols) Added to Retain Freshness.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
