Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Almond Chewy Granola Bars Family Pack

15 ct / 1.2 ozUPC: 0001600016053
Product Details

Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Almond Granola Bars are made with crunchy almonds, chewy granola and dipped in a creamy almond butter coating. They are packed with natural whole grain oats. It's a delicious crunchy almond snack the whole family can enjoy!

  • No artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners
  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • 0g of trans fat
  • Box Tops for Education participating product

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 bar
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Saturated Fat2g11%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber2g6%
Sugar8g
Protein3g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.6mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Almonds, Corn Syrup, Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Rice Flour, Palm Kernel Oil, Vegetable Glycerin, Honey Roasted Almond Butter (almonds, honey, maltodextrin, palm oil, mixed tocopherols), Fructose, Whey, Canola Oil, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Corn Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Baking Soda, Natural Flavor, Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols) Added to Retain Freshness.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible