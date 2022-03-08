Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Dark Chocolate Peanut & Almond Mini Chewy Granola Bars Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Dark Chocolate Peanut & Almond Mini Chewy Granola Bars Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Dark Chocolate Peanut & Almond Mini Chewy Granola Bars Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Dark Chocolate Peanut & Almond Mini Chewy Granola Bars

20 ct / 0.75 ozUPC: 0001600015894
Purchase Options

Product Details

Mini sweet & salty granola bars. Real dark chocolate chunks, peanuts and almonds mixed with chewy granola, dipped in a rich dark chocolate flavored coating.

  • Dipped in chocolate flavored coating
  • 100 Calories Per Bar
  • Bursting with Dark Chocolate and Nuts
  • No Artificial Flavors, Colors or Sweeteners
  • No High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • Box Tops for Education

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
20.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 bar (21g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6%
Saturated Fat2g9%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium75mg3%
Total Carbohydrate13g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar6g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Whole Grain Oats, Dark Chocolate Chunks (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, natural flavor), Rice Flour, Palm Kernel Oil, Almonds, Fructose, Cocoa, Vegetable Glycerin, Canola Oil, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Corn Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Milk, Baking Soda, Natural Flavor, Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols) Added to Retain Freshness.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More