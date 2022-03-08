Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Dark Chocolate Peanut & Almond Mini Chewy Granola Bars
Product Details
Mini sweet & salty granola bars. Real dark chocolate chunks, peanuts and almonds mixed with chewy granola, dipped in a rich dark chocolate flavored coating.
- Dipped in chocolate flavored coating
- 100 Calories Per Bar
- Bursting with Dark Chocolate and Nuts
- No Artificial Flavors, Colors or Sweeteners
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Box Tops for Education
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Whole Grain Oats, Dark Chocolate Chunks (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, natural flavor), Rice Flour, Palm Kernel Oil, Almonds, Fructose, Cocoa, Vegetable Glycerin, Canola Oil, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Corn Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Milk, Baking Soda, Natural Flavor, Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols) Added to Retain Freshness.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More