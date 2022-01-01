Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Peanut Granola Bars Family Pack Perspective: front
Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Peanut Granola Bars Family Pack
Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Peanut Granola Bars Family Pack
Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Peanut Granola Bars Family Pack
Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Peanut Granola Bars Family Pack

15 ct / 1.2 ozUPC: 0001600016052
Product Details

Real peanuts. Real peanut power. Positively bursting with savory peanuts and sweet granola, dipped in a rich, creamy peanut butter coating.

  • 1st Ingredient is Roasted Peanuts
  • No Artificial Flavors, Colors or Sweeteners
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
15.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 bar
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g11%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber2g5%
Sugar7g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts, Corn Syrup, Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Rice Flour, Palm Kernel Oil, Vegetable Glycerin, Whey, Peanut Butter (peanuts, salt), Fructose, Canola Oil, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Peanut Flour, Corn Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Honey Roasted Almond Butter (almonds, honey, maltodextrin, palm oil, mixed tocopherols), Baking Soda, Natural Flavor, Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols) Added to Retain Freshness.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More