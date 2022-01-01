Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Peanut Granola Bars Family Pack
Product Details
Real peanuts. Real peanut power. Positively bursting with savory peanuts and sweet granola, dipped in a rich, creamy peanut butter coating.
- 1st Ingredient is Roasted Peanuts
- No Artificial Flavors, Colors or Sweeteners
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts, Corn Syrup, Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Rice Flour, Palm Kernel Oil, Vegetable Glycerin, Whey, Peanut Butter (peanuts, salt), Fructose, Canola Oil, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Peanut Flour, Corn Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Honey Roasted Almond Butter (almonds, honey, maltodextrin, palm oil, mixed tocopherols), Baking Soda, Natural Flavor, Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols) Added to Retain Freshness.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More