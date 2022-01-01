Unprepared

Ingredients

Oats 'N Honey Ingredients: Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Honey, Salt, Brown Sugar Syrup, Baking Soda, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor. Peanut Butter Ingredients: Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil, Peanut Butter (peanuts, salt), Rice Flour, Brown Sugar Syrup, Salt, Baking Soda, Soy Lecithin.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Almond and Almond Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More