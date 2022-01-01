Nature Valley™ Variety Pack Crunchy Granola Bars
Product Details
Nature Valley™ Crunchy 15 Count Variety Pack includes Oats 'n Honey and Peanut Butter Granola bars. These are a tasty snack made with whole grain oats. There are no artificial flavors, colors or high fructose corn syrup and they pack an excellent source of whole grains with 16 grams per serving. It's a snack the whole family can enjoy!
- 20g of whole grain per serving, at least 48g recommended daily
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
- Kosher
- No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives
- No artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Oats 'N Honey Ingredients: Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Honey, Salt, Brown Sugar Syrup, Baking Soda, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor. Peanut Butter Ingredients: Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil, Peanut Butter (peanuts, salt), Rice Flour, Brown Sugar Syrup, Salt, Baking Soda, Soy Lecithin.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Almond and Almond Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More