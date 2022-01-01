Nature Valley™ Variety Pack Crunchy Granola Bars Perspective: front
Nature Valley™ Crunchy 15 Count Variety Pack includes Oats 'n Honey and Peanut Butter Granola bars. These are a tasty snack made with whole grain oats. There are no artificial flavors, colors or high fructose corn syrup and they pack an excellent source of whole grains with 16 grams per serving. It's a snack the whole family can enjoy!

  • 20g of whole grain per serving, at least 48g recommended daily
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
  • Kosher
  • No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives
  • No artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup

Nutrition Facts
15.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size100
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Saturated Fat1g4%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6%
Total Carbohydrate29g11%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar11g
Protein3g
Iron1mg6%
Potassium0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Oats 'N Honey Ingredients: Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Honey, Salt, Brown Sugar Syrup, Baking Soda, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor. Peanut Butter Ingredients: Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil, Peanut Butter (peanuts, salt), Rice Flour, Brown Sugar Syrup, Salt, Baking Soda, Soy Lecithin.

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Almond and Almond Products.

