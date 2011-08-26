Nature Works Swedish Bitters Dietary Supplement
Swedish Bitters secret formula rediscovered. Lost for centuries, the secret herbal formula Swedish Bitters, created by Paracelsus in the 16th century, was rediscovered by a distinguished Austrian herbalist. Since then NatureWorks Swedish Bitters has won enthusiastic praise from millions of Europeans as the definitive herbal elixir. NatureWorks Swedish Bitters is an artfully blended extract of selected herbs of unsurpassed quality. We make the extract and analyze it in our laboratory to assure you of unquestionable purity and optimum potency. Swedish Bitters is the most remarkable traditional European herbal extract.
- Original Formula
- The Traditional European Herbal Extract
- Gentle and Stimulating
- Promotes Regularity
- For Healthy Digestive Function*
- Dietary Supplement
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Manna (Stem) Fraxinus Ornus ( L ) , Angelica ( Root ) , Zedoary ( Root ) , Aloe ( Leaves ) , Rhubarb ( Root ) , Senna ( Leaves ) , Myrrh ( Stem ) , Carline Thistle ( Root ) Carlina Acaulis ( L ) , Camphor , Black Snakeroot ( Root ) Rhizoma Cimicifugae ( L ) , Valerian ( Root ) , Cinnamon ( Bark ) , Cardamom (Fruit) , Saffron (Pistil) , Other Ingredients : Water and Alcohol .
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More