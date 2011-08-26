Swedish Bitters secret formula rediscovered. Lost for centuries, the secret herbal formula Swedish Bitters, created by Paracelsus in the 16th century, was rediscovered by a distinguished Austrian herbalist. Since then NatureWorks Swedish Bitters has won enthusiastic praise from millions of Europeans as the definitive herbal elixir. NatureWorks Swedish Bitters is an artfully blended extract of selected herbs of unsurpassed quality. We make the extract and analyze it in our laboratory to assure you of unquestionable purity and optimum potency. Swedish Bitters is the most remarkable traditional European herbal extract.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.