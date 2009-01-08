Nature Works Swedish Bitters Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Nature Works Swedish Bitters Dietary Supplement Perspective: back
Nature Works Swedish Bitters Dietary Supplement Perspective: left
Nature Works Swedish Bitters Dietary Supplement Perspective: top
Nature Works Swedish Bitters Dietary Supplement

8.45 fl ozUPC: 0002006510003
Product Details

NatureWorks Swedish Bitters is an artfully blended extract of selected herbs of unsurpassed quality. We make the extract and analyze it in our laboratory to assure you of unquestionable purity and optimum potency. Swedish Bitters is the most remarkable traditional European herbal extract.*

  • Original Formula
  • The Traditional European Herbal Extract
  • Gentle and Stimulating*
  • Used Historically for Digestion*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
25.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.5g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Extract Blend : Manna (Stem) Fraxinus Ornus , Angelica ( Root ) , Cape Aloe ( Leaf ) , Senna ( Leaf ) , Chinese Rhubarb ( Root ) , Zedoary ( Root ) , Myrrh ( Stem ) , Carline Thistle (Root) , Camphor , Black Cohosh ( Root ) , Valerian ( Root ) , Cinnamon ( Bark ) , Cardamom (Fruit) , Saffron (Pistil) , Water , Alcohol .

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
