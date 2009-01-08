Nature Works Swedish Bitters Dietary Supplement
Product Details
NatureWorks Swedish Bitters is an artfully blended extract of selected herbs of unsurpassed quality. We make the extract and analyze it in our laboratory to assure you of unquestionable purity and optimum potency. Swedish Bitters is the most remarkable traditional European herbal extract.*
- Original Formula
- The Traditional European Herbal Extract
- Gentle and Stimulating*
- Used Historically for Digestion*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Extract Blend : Manna (Stem) Fraxinus Ornus , Angelica ( Root ) , Cape Aloe ( Leaf ) , Senna ( Leaf ) , Chinese Rhubarb ( Root ) , Zedoary ( Root ) , Myrrh ( Stem ) , Carline Thistle (Root) , Camphor , Black Cohosh ( Root ) , Valerian ( Root ) , Cinnamon ( Bark ) , Cardamom (Fruit) , Saffron (Pistil) , Water , Alcohol .
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
