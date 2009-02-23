Natures Answer Fenugreek Seed Vegetarian Capsules 600mg
Product Details
Fenugreek seed (Trigonella foenum-graecum) is high in mucilage content and one of the best herbs for soothing the colon due to its properties as a natural lubricant for the digestive tract mucosa. In addition, Fenugreek is a popular herb for nursing mothers since it promotes milk production.
- Promotes Digestive Health*
- Single Herb Supplement
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fenugreek ( Trigonella Foenum-graecum ) Seed , Other Ingredients : Vegetables Cellulose , Rice Flour , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.