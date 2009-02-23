Natures Answer Fenugreek Seed Vegetarian Capsules 600mg Perspective: front
Natures Answer Fenugreek Seed Vegetarian Capsules 600mg

90 ctUPC: 0008300016214
Fenugreek seed (Trigonella foenum-graecum) is high in mucilage content and one of the best herbs for soothing the colon due to its properties as a natural lubricant for the digestive tract mucosa. In addition, Fenugreek is a popular herb for nursing mothers since it promotes milk production.

  • Promotes Digestive Health*
  • Single Herb Supplement

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fenugreek ( Trigonella Foenum-graecum ) Seed , Other Ingredients : Vegetables Cellulose , Rice Flour , Calcium Silicate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
