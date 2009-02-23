Fenugreek seed (Trigonella foenum-graecum) is high in mucilage content and one of the best herbs for soothing the colon due to its properties as a natural lubricant for the digestive tract mucosa. In addition, Fenugreek is a popular herb for nursing mothers since it promotes milk production.

