Natures Answer Horsechestnut Seed Vegetarian Capsules 250mg
Product Details
Horsechestnut seed (Aesculus hippocastanum) contains B-aescin - which studies have shown to be beneficial in supporting healthy leg circulation* - improving the tone of veins and increasing blood flow.
- Aesculus hippocastanum
- Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology™
- Discover Nature's Answer™
- Vegetarian / Vegan
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Horse Chestnut Extract ( Aesculus Hippocastanum ) ( Seed ) ( Standardized To : 20% , Aescin ) . Other Ingredients : Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule ) , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More