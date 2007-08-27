Horsechestnut seed (Aesculus hippocastanum) contains B-aescin - which studies have shown to be beneficial in supporting healthy leg circulation* - improving the tone of veins and increasing blood flow.

Aesculus hippocastanum

Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology™

Discover Nature's Answer™

Vegetarian / Vegan

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.