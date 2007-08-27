Natures Answer Horsechestnut Seed Vegetarian Capsules 250mg Perspective: front
Natures Answer Horsechestnut Seed Vegetarian Capsules 250mg

90 ctUPC: 0008300016403
Product Details

Horsechestnut seed (Aesculus hippocastanum) contains B-aescin - which studies have shown to be beneficial in supporting healthy leg circulation* - improving the tone of veins and increasing blood flow.

  • Aesculus hippocastanum
  • Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology™
  • Discover Nature's Answer™
  • Vegetarian / Vegan

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Horse Chestnut Extract ( Aesculus Hippocastanum ) ( Seed ) ( Standardized To : 20% , Aescin ) . Other Ingredients : Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule ) , Calcium Silicate .

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.