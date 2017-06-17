Natures Answer Plant Based Magnesium Vegetarian Capsules 500mg Perspective: front
Natures Answer Plant Based Magnesium Vegetarian Capsules 500mg

90 ctUPC: 0008300016462
Product Details

Harvested in the cool, clean and pristine waters off the coast of Iceland, Aquamin's® Red Algae and Seawater Marine Calcium, Magnesium, and Multi-Mineral Complex supplies bio-active magnesium, calcium and 72 other trace minerals.

Supported by a significant and growing body of scientific publications, Aquamin's unique matrix of trace minerals works synergistically together to give a powerful boost to magnesium's bioactivity.

  • Red Algae & Seawater Derived
  • Super Concentrated (500 mg Per Serving)
  • 72 Trace Minerals
  • Discover Marine Minerals
  • Gluten-Free
  • Vegetarian / Vegan

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1mg
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Calcium Silicate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.