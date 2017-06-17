Natures Answer Plant Based Magnesium Vegetarian Capsules 500mg
Product Details
Harvested in the cool, clean and pristine waters off the coast of Iceland, Aquamin's® Red Algae and Seawater Marine Calcium, Magnesium, and Multi-Mineral Complex supplies bio-active magnesium, calcium and 72 other trace minerals.
Supported by a significant and growing body of scientific publications, Aquamin's unique matrix of trace minerals works synergistically together to give a powerful boost to magnesium's bioactivity.
- Red Algae & Seawater Derived
- Super Concentrated (500 mg Per Serving)
- 72 Trace Minerals
- Discover Marine Minerals
- Gluten-Free
- Vegetarian / Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
