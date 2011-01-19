Hover to Zoom
Natures Answer Red Yeast Rice Vegetarian Capsules 600mg
90 ctUPC: 0008300016495
Product Details
- Full Spectrum Herb
- Monascus purpureus
- Tested & Verified
- Identified for Authenticity
- Holistically Balanced
- Gluten Free
- Vegetarian / Vegan
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Red Yeast Rice ( Monascus Purpureus ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Rice Flour , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
