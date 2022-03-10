Found in foods such as oatmeal and soy, Biotin, a water soluble B vitamin, assists in energy metabolism in cells. Biotin is essential for the intermediate metabolism of carbohydrates proteins and fats. Biotin also helps to support healthy skin and hair.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.