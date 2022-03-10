Our digestive system is faced daily with the difficult task of not only breaking down and absorbing food, but also filtering harmful chemicals and toxins from our environment as well. Natures Secret 7 Day Ultimate Cleanser By Irwin offers a unique, 2-part program that works with the body's own internal detoxification systems to cleanse and detoxify through the digestive tract.

The two parts of 7-Day Ultimate Cleanse are blends of Multi-Herb Digestion & Detox Support and Multi-Fiber Colon Cleanse. Both parts include a proprietary blend of nutrients and are designed to be taken together for best results.

Part 1:

Multi-Herb Digestion & Detox Support™

This formulation includes herbs that are traditionally used to support digestive function. This proprietary blend works to support optimum health and a feeling of rejuvenation.

Part 2:

Multi-Fiber Colon Cleanse™

This formulation includes a variety of fiber sources and complementary herbs to support colon detoxification and help promote 2-3 bowel movements per day. This propriety blend supports the body's own natural cleansing functions. It is designed to promote healthy digestion and elimination.