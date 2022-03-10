Natures Secret 7 Day Ultimate Cleanser By Irwin
Product Details
Our digestive system is faced daily with the difficult task of not only breaking down and absorbing food, but also filtering harmful chemicals and toxins from our environment as well. Natures Secret 7 Day Ultimate Cleanser By Irwin offers a unique, 2-part program that works with the body's own internal detoxification systems to cleanse and detoxify through the digestive tract.
The two parts of 7-Day Ultimate Cleanse are blends of Multi-Herb Digestion & Detox Support and Multi-Fiber Colon Cleanse. Both parts include a proprietary blend of nutrients and are designed to be taken together for best results.
Part 1:
Multi-Herb Digestion & Detox Support™
This formulation includes herbs that are traditionally used to support digestive function. This proprietary blend works to support optimum health and a feeling of rejuvenation.
Part 2:
Multi-Fiber Colon Cleanse™
This formulation includes a variety of fiber sources and complementary herbs to support colon detoxification and help promote 2-3 bowel movements per day. This propriety blend supports the body's own natural cleansing functions. It is designed to promote healthy digestion and elimination.
- Take Control of Your Health
- Experience the Sensation of Whole-Body Wellness
- Detoxify, Cleanse & Rebuild
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Multi-herb Digestion and Detox Support : Proprietary Blend ( Alfalfa Powder ( Leaf ) , Fenugreek Powder ( Seed ) , Dandelion ( Taraxacum officinale ) Powder ( Root ) , Fennel Powder ( Seed ) , Yarrow ( Achillea Millefolium ) Powder ( Flower ) , Eleuthero Extract ( 0 . 8% , Eleutherosides ) ( Root ) , Green Tea Extract ( 50% , Polyphenols , 6% , Caffeine ) ( Leaf ) , Hawthorn ( Crataegus laevigata ) Powder ( Fruit ) , Horsetail ( Equisetum Arvense ) Powder ( Herb ) , Licorice ( Glycyrrhiza Glabra ) Powder ( Root , Rhizome ) , Marshmallow Powder ( Root ) , Peppermint Powder ( Leaf ) , Red Clover Powder ( Aerial ) , Red Raspberry ( Rubus Idaeus ) Powder ( Leaf ) , Safflower Oil Powder ( Seed ) , Skullcap Powder ( Herb ) , Burdock ( Arctium lappa ) Powder ( Root ) , Chickweed Powder ( Herb ) , Mullein ( Vernascum Thapsus ) Powder ( Leaf ) , Papaya Powder ( Leaf ) , Black Cohosh Powder (Root) , Clubmoss Powder (Aerial) , Ginger Powder ( Root ) , Ginkgo Extract ( Leaf ) , Irish Moss ( Chondrus Crispus ) Powder ( Whole Plant ) , Kelp ( Laminaria Spp ) Powder , Plantain Powder ( Leaf ) , Slippery Elm Powder ( Bark ) , Yellow Dock Powder ( Root ) , Milk Thistle Extract ( 80% , Silymarin ) ( Seed ) , Cayenne Powder ( Fruit ) , Echinacea Angustifolia Powder ( Herb ) . Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Croscarmellose Sodium , Magnesium Stearate , Hydroxypropyl Cellulose , Silicon Dioxide , Natural Mint Flavor , Methylcellulose , Sodium Starch Glycolate , Soy Polysaccharides , Glycerin . Multi-fiber Colon Cleanse : Proprietary Blend ( Cascara Sagrada Powder ( Bark ) , Fennel Powder ( Seed ) , Psyllium Powder (Seed Husk) , Ginger Powder ( Root ) , Acacia Gum , Alfalfa Powder ( Herb ) , Apple Pectin Powder ( Fruit ) , Apple Powder ( Fruit ) , Barley Grass Powder ( Aerial ) , Beet Powder ( Root ) , Glucomannan , Karaya Gum , Lemon Peel Powder ( Fruit ) , Oat Bran Powder , Peppermint Powder ( Leaf ) , Red Raspberry ( Rubus Idaeus ) Powder ( Leaf ) , Slippery Elm Powder ( Bark ) , Chlorella Powder , Guar Gum , Lactobacillus acidophilus . Other Ingredients : Stearic Acid , Hydroxypropyl Cellulose , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silicon Dioxide , Croscarmellose Sodium , Natural Anise Flavor , Methylcellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Sodium Starch Glycolate , Soy Polysaccharides , Glycerin . .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Oats,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More