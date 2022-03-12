NatureWorks Alpha Betic Multi Vitamin Tablets
Product Details
Clinically formulated and recommended for daily diabetic nutritional replenishment.
- Specialized Nutrition
- Plus Extended Energy
- Diabetic Nutrients to support optimal Vitality
- Once Daily
- Sugar Free
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Taurine , Alpha Lipoic Acid , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Silicon Dioxide , Modified Cellulose , Polydextrose , Magnesium Stearate , Titanium Dioxide , Color , Riboflavin , Color , Talc , Maltodextrin , Medium Chain Triglycerides .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More