Ingredients

Taurine , Alpha Lipoic Acid , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Silicon Dioxide , Modified Cellulose , Polydextrose , Magnesium Stearate , Titanium Dioxide , Color , Riboflavin , Color , Talc , Maltodextrin , Medium Chain Triglycerides .

Allergen Info

Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More