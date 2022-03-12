NatureWorks Alpha Betic Multi Vitamin Tablets Perspective: front
NatureWorks Alpha Betic Multi Vitamin Tablets Perspective: back
NatureWorks Alpha Betic Multi Vitamin Tablets Perspective: left
NatureWorks Alpha Betic Multi Vitamin Tablets Perspective: right
NatureWorks Alpha Betic Multi Vitamin Tablets Perspective: top
NatureWorks Alpha Betic Multi Vitamin Tablets Perspective: bottom
NatureWorks Alpha Betic Multi Vitamin Tablets

30 ctUPC: 0002006560038
Product Details

Clinically formulated and recommended for daily diabetic nutritional replenishment.

  • Specialized Nutrition
  • Plus Extended Energy
  • Diabetic Nutrients to support optimal Vitality
  • Once Daily
  • Sugar Free
  • Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium24mg2%
Vitamin A5000International Unit100%
Vitamin C120mg200%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Taurine , Alpha Lipoic Acid , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Silicon Dioxide , Modified Cellulose , Polydextrose , Magnesium Stearate , Titanium Dioxide , Color , Riboflavin , Color , Talc , Maltodextrin , Medium Chain Triglycerides .

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
