NatureWorks Swedish Bitters Extract
Product Details
NatureWorks Swedish Bitters is an artfully blended extract of selected herbs of unsurpassed quality. We make the extract and analyze it in our laboratory to assure you of unquestionable purity and optimum potency. Swedish Bitters is the most remarkable traditional European herbal extract.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Manna stem , Angelica Root , Zedoary Root , Aloe , Rhubarb , Senna Leaves , Myrrh , Thistle , Camphor , Black Snakeroot , Valerian , Cinnamon , Cardamom , Saffron , Water , Alcohol .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
