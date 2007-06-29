NatureWorks Swedish Bitters Extract Perspective: front
NatureWorks Swedish Bitters Extract Perspective: back
NatureWorks Swedish Bitters Extract Perspective: left
NatureWorks Swedish Bitters Extract Perspective: right
NatureWorks Swedish Bitters Extract

16.9 fl ozUPC: 0002006510004
Product Details

NatureWorks Swedish Bitters is an artfully blended extract of selected herbs of unsurpassed quality. We make the extract and analyze it in our laboratory to assure you of unquestionable purity and optimum potency. Swedish Bitters is the most remarkable traditional European herbal extract.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Manna stem , Angelica Root , Zedoary Root , Aloe , Rhubarb , Senna Leaves , Myrrh , Thistle , Camphor , Black Snakeroot , Valerian , Cinnamon , Cardamom , Saffron , Water , Alcohol .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More