NatureWorks Swedish Bitters
NatureWorks Swedish Bitters

33.8 fl ozUPC: 0002006510007
NatureWorks® Swedish Bitters is an artfully blended extract of selected herbs of unsurpassed quality. We make the extract and analyze it in our laboratory to assure you of unquestionable purity and optimum potency. Swedish BittersTM is the most remarkable traditional European herbal extract.

  • The Traditional European Herbal Extract
  • Used Traditionally for Digestion

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Proprietary Extract Blend ( Water and/or Alcohol Extract Of : Manna (Stem) Fraxinus Ornus ( L ) , Angelica ( Root ) , Aloe ( Leaf ) , Senna ( Leaf ) , Rhubarb ( Root ) , Zedoary ( Root ) , Myrrh ( Stem ) , Carline Thistle (Root) , Camphor , Black Snakeroot ( Root ) Rhizoma Cimicifugae ( L ) , Valerian ( Root ) , Cinnamon ( Bark ) , Cardamom (Fruit) , Saffron (Pistil) . Other Ingredients : None .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

