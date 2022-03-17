A new way of colouring your hair!

Naturigin offers you a nordic line of beauty and care products that are created with a balance of natural ingredients, functionality and performance to ensure the desired result of each and every product. This philosophy and our experience from developing hair colors for professional use have led to Naturigin 100% SLS-free, Ammonia-free and Parabens-free Hair Colours. An advanced formula, with a special blend of added certified natural lemon peel extract, certified natural orange peel essential oil, and other pure and gentle extracts and natural oils, protects the hair during coloring and adds shine and nourishment to the hair. Naturigin Hair Colours are the results of the latest developments within natural hair colours and is already a success around the globe.

• 100% SLS-free

• 100% Ammonia-free

• 100% Parabens-free

• 100% Grey Hair Coverage

• 100% Permanent Hair Colours

• Added Natural Oils and Extracts

• Added Certified Natural Ingredients

• Easy To Use 30 Minute Colouring

• Pleasant and Mild Fragrance

• Against Animal Testing

• For All Types of Hair

• Professional Quality

With added Certified natural ingredients!

If your health and the environment are important to you, the answer is Naturigin. We believe that authentic beauty is one that works in harmony with all aspects of life. We added certified natural ingredients with pure benefits. Naturigin is against animal testing.