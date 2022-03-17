Dry Shampoo to Refresh and Volumize

Naturigin Refresh Dry Shampoo with volumizing qualities is an invisible dry shampoo, perfect for refreshing hair before or after, a hectic day. Absorbs excess oil, dirt and unwanted residues from styling products, leaving the hair refreshed, bouncy and manageable. A unique, natural feeling hair. When time is short, Naturigin Refresh Dry Shampoo is the ideal solution for beautifully cleansed and de-greased hair, while adding volume and protecting the hair from overwashing.