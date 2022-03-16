Naturipe Bliss Bentos Berry Lemony Snack Pack
Product Details
We are introducing a new line of indulgent and nutritious sweet treats, called Bliss Bentos. These snacks are big on ﬂavor and fun to satisfy your sweet tooth, includes Blueberries, Lemon Coconut Granola Clusters, Yogurt Almonds.
- Fresh, simple, on-the-go snacking
- Snacking Simplified
- Indulgent and nutritious sweet treats
- Big on ﬂavor and fun to satisfy
- Portable
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
BLUEBERRIES, YOGURT ALMONDS [SUGAR, ALMONDS (ALMONDS, PEANUT OIL), PALM KERNEL OIL, REDUCED MINERAL WHEY POWDER, WHOLE MILK POWDER, YOGURT POWDER (CULTURED WHEY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, CULTURED SKIM MILK), SOY LECITHIN (EMULSIFIER), SALT, LACTIC ACID, NATURAL FLAVOR, TAPIOCA DEXTRIN, TAPIOCA SYRUP, CONFECTIONER’S GLAZE (LAC-RESIN)], LEMON COCONUT GRANOLA CLUSTERS (ROLLED OATS, ORGANIC WHOLE GRAIN CORN FLOUR, EVAPORATED CANE SUGAR, CANOLA OIL, MOLASSES, EGG, COCONUT, FLAXSEED, HONEY, SESAME SEEDS, LEMON OIL, SALT, BAKING SODA, CREAM OF TARTAR).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More