Ingredients

BLUEBERRIES, YOGURT ALMONDS [SUGAR, ALMONDS (ALMONDS, PEANUT OIL), PALM KERNEL OIL, REDUCED MINERAL WHEY POWDER, WHOLE MILK POWDER, YOGURT POWDER (CULTURED WHEY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, CULTURED SKIM MILK), SOY LECITHIN (EMULSIFIER), SALT, LACTIC ACID, NATURAL FLAVOR, TAPIOCA DEXTRIN, TAPIOCA SYRUP, CONFECTIONER’S GLAZE (LAC-RESIN)], LEMON COCONUT GRANOLA CLUSTERS (ROLLED OATS, ORGANIC WHOLE GRAIN CORN FLOUR, EVAPORATED CANE SUGAR, CANOLA OIL, MOLASSES, EGG, COCONUT, FLAXSEED, HONEY, SESAME SEEDS, LEMON OIL, SALT, BAKING SODA, CREAM OF TARTAR).

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More