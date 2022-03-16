Naturipe Bliss Bentos Berry Lemony Snack Pack Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Naturipe Bliss Bentos Berry Lemony Snack Pack Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Naturipe Bliss Bentos Berry Lemony Snack Pack

3.2 ozUPC: 0081204900284
Purchase Options
Located in PRODUCE

Product Details

We are introducing a new line of indulgent and nutritious sweet treats, called Bliss Bentos. These snacks are big on ﬂavor and fun to satisfy your sweet tooth, includes Blueberries, Lemon Coconut Granola Clusters, Yogurt Almonds.

  • Fresh, simple, on-the-go snacking
  • Snacking Simplified
  • Indulgent and nutritious sweet treats
  • Big on ﬂavor and fun to satisfy
  • Portable

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size3.25oz (92g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g13%
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium50mg2%
Total Carbohydrate28g10%
Protein3g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium160mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
BLUEBERRIES, YOGURT ALMONDS [SUGAR, ALMONDS (ALMONDS, PEANUT OIL), PALM KERNEL OIL, REDUCED MINERAL WHEY POWDER, WHOLE MILK POWDER, YOGURT POWDER (CULTURED WHEY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, CULTURED SKIM MILK), SOY LECITHIN (EMULSIFIER), SALT, LACTIC ACID, NATURAL FLAVOR, TAPIOCA DEXTRIN, TAPIOCA SYRUP, CONFECTIONER’S GLAZE (LAC-RESIN)], LEMON COCONUT GRANOLA CLUSTERS (ROLLED OATS, ORGANIC WHOLE GRAIN CORN FLOUR, EVAPORATED CANE SUGAR, CANOLA OIL, MOLASSES, EGG, COCONUT, FLAXSEED, HONEY, SESAME SEEDS, LEMON OIL, SALT, BAKING SODA, CREAM OF TARTAR).

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More