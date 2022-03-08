Naturtint 7M Mahogany Blonde Permanent Hair Color
Product Details
Contains:
- Protective Gloves
- Instructions Leaflet
- 2.1 fl oz (60 ml) Naturtint Colorant
- 2.1 fl oz (60 ml) Color Developer
- 1.2 fl oz (35 ml) Naturtint Nutrideep
- 0.53 fl oz (15 ml) Naturtint Shampoo
Naturtint Nutrideep
- Reduces hair breakage by 80%
- Moisturising
- Soothing for scalp and hair
Green Technologies
With natural derived ingredients approved and certified according to Natural & Organic standards.
Discover a new concept in hair coloration that gives you healthy and revitalized hair. Discover Naturtint Green Technologies, the first 100% permanent hair colorant without ammonia formulated with active vegetable ingredients that provides optimum color & care for healthy hair.
Maximum Care
Revitalizes & Give Volume to Your Hair
Its active vegetable ingredients protect and Regenerate hair fibers, bringing back lost Vitality and Shine, even in hair damaged by aggressive coloring processes and treatment.
Strengthens Your Hair
Thanks to the hydrolyzed wheat peptides, hair breakage is reduced by 80%. Hair fibers appear smooth and soft, bringing back the healthy shine of young unspoiled hair.
Maximum Color
100% Coverage
Its revolutionary formula provides 100% coverage, even of grey hair, permanently, from the first application. It''s the first colorant that is both healthy and effective.
Vibrant, Natural Color
Ultra-intense mirco-pigments penetrate to the deepest layers of your hair, giving it an intense and vibrant color that won''t fade with washing.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cc Cream : Water ( Aqua ) . Cetearyl Alcohol , Quaternium-80 , Propylene Glycol . Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Extract . Hydrolyzed Pea Protein . Hydrolyzed Adansonia Digitata Seed Extract . Moringa Pterygosperma Seed Extract . Behentrimonium Methosulfate . Glycerin . Potato Starch Modified . Fragrance ( Parfum ) . Citric Acid . Disodium Phosphate . Sodium Benzoate . Potassium Sorbate . Benzyl Alcohol . Limonene . Linalool . Citronellol . , Color Developer : Water ( Aqua ) . Hydrogen Peroxide . Cetyl Alcohol . Cetearyl Alcohol . Laureth-3 . Ceteareth-20 . Oxyquinoline Sulfate . Phosphoric Acid . , Color Fixing Shampoo : Water ( Aqua ) . Sodium Cocoamphoacetate . Peg-4 Rapeseedamide . Glycerin . Lauryl Glucoside . Cocamidopropyl Betaine . Sodium Chloride . Decyl Glucoside . Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate . Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate . Linum usitatissimum ( Linseed ) Seed Extract . Eucalyptus Globulus (Eucalyptus) Leaf Oil . Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil . Polyglyceryl 4 Diisostearate/polyhydroxystearate/sebacate . Isopropyl Alcohol . Citric Acid . Sodium Benzoate . Potassium Sorbate . Octadecyl Di-t-butyl-4-hydroxyhydrocinnamate . , Colorant : Peg-2 Oleamine . Water ( Aqua ) . Peg-4 Rapeseedamide . Alcohol Denat ( Alcohol ) . Propylene Glycol . Ethanolamine . Oleic Acid . Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein . Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil . Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate . Sodium Metabisulfite , Sodium Erythorbate . 4-amino-2-hydroxytoluene . P-phenylenediamine . P Aminophenol . 4-chlororesorcinol . Octadecyl Di-t-butyl-4-hydroxyhydrocinnamate . , Protective Conditioner : Water ( Aqua ) . Cetearyl Alcohol . Glycerin . Behentrimonium Methosulfate . Citrus Limon (lemon) Fruit Water . Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Extract . Linum usitatissimum ( Linseed ) Seed Extract . Moringa Pterygosperma Seed Extract . Ceteareth-20 . Cetyl Alcohol Glyceryl Stearate . Ceteth-20 . Steareth-20 . Fragrance ( Parfum ) . Sodium Benzoate . Potassium Sorbate . Limonene . Citric Acid . Disodium Phosphate .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Peas and Pea Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More