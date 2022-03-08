Contains:

Protective Gloves

Instructions Leaflet

2.1 fl oz (60 ml) Naturtint Colorant

2.1 fl oz (60 ml) Color Developer

1.2 fl oz (35 ml) Naturtint Nutrideep

0.53 fl oz (15 ml) Naturtint Shampoo

Naturtint Nutrideep

Reduces hair breakage by 80%

Moisturising

Soothing for scalp and hair

Green Technologies

With natural derived ingredients approved and certified according to Natural & Organic standards.

Discover a new concept in hair coloration that gives you healthy and revitalized hair. Discover Naturtint Green Technologies, the first 100% permanent hair colorant without ammonia formulated with active vegetable ingredients that provides optimum color & care for healthy hair.

Maximum Care

Revitalizes & Give Volume to Your Hair

Its active vegetable ingredients protect and Regenerate hair fibers, bringing back lost Vitality and Shine, even in hair damaged by aggressive coloring processes and treatment.

Strengthens Your Hair

Thanks to the hydrolyzed wheat peptides, hair breakage is reduced by 80%. Hair fibers appear smooth and soft, bringing back the healthy shine of young unspoiled hair.

Maximum Color

100% Coverage

Its revolutionary formula provides 100% coverage, even of grey hair, permanently, from the first application. It''s the first colorant that is both healthy and effective.

Vibrant, Natural Color

Ultra-intense mirco-pigments penetrate to the deepest layers of your hair, giving it an intense and vibrant color that won''t fade with washing.