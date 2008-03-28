Hover to Zoom
Naturtint Ash Blonde Hair Color
1 ctUPC: 0066117601019
Purchase Options
Product Details
Naturtint® is enriched with natural plant and seed oils and extracts that gently condition your hair and scalp. Linseed extract ensures a long lasting color that does not fade. Sunflower extract increases protection against the elements, helping to maintain a radiant color. Natural Meadowfoam Seed Oil and Lemon Fruit Water combine to protect and care for your scalp during the coloring process. Naturtint's CC Cream, with Natural Baobab, Moringa Seed and Pea Extracts, helps to protect your hair from damage, heat, UV-rays, and pollution.
7-in-1 instant benefits:
- Revitalizes
- Enhances shine
- Softens
- Moisturizes
- Protects against elements
- Nourishes
- Reduces split ends
- Enriched with Natural Plant & Seed Oils & Extracts That Gently Condition Your Hair & Scalp
- Delivers Long-Lasting, Naturally Radiant Color & Shine
- Long Lasting Gray Coverage
- Intense & Radiant Color
- No Animal Testing
- Ammonia Free
- Paraben Free
- Gluten Free
- Vegan