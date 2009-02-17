Hover to Zoom
Naturtint Honey Blonde Hair Color
1 ctUPC: 0066117601007
Purchase Options
Product Details
Naturtint's revolutionary formula provides long lasting gray coverage from the first application. Naturtint's active plant-based ingredients bring back lost vitality and shine, even in damaged hair. Naturtint's ultra-concentrated micro-pigments penetrate to the deepest layers of your hair, giving it an intense and vibrant color that won't fade with washing. Naturtint protects and regenerates hair fibers. Its hydrolyzed wheat peptides helps reduce hair breakage. Hair fibers appear smooth and soft, and radiate healthy shine. Naturtint's Nutrideep Multiplier's natural sunflower extract provides increased protection against the elements, so your hair can maintain its intense color until your next root touch-up.
- No Ammonia
- No Parabens
- No Silicones
- No Paraffin
- No Mineral Oils
- No Heavy Metals
- No Artificial Fragrances
- NO SLS
- No Formaldehyde Derivatives
- No Gluten
- With Ingredients of Natural Origin
- Long Lasting Gray Coverage
- Intense and Radiant Color