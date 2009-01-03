Naturtint Light Copper Chestnut Hair Color
Product Details
Ammonia, Resorcinol, and Gluten Free:
- No Parabens
- No Silicones
- No Paraffin
- No Mineral Oils
- No Heavy Metals
- No Artificial Fragrances
- No SLS
- No Formaldehyde Derivatives
Revitalizes & Gives Volume To Your Hair:
Its active vegetable ingredients PROTECT and REGENERATE hair fibers, bringing back lost VITALITY and SHINE, even in hair damaged by aggressive coloring processes and treatments.
Strengthens Your Hair:
Thanks to the hydrolyzed wheat peptides, hair breakage is reduced by 80%. Hair fibers appear smooth and soft, bringing back the healthy shine of young, unspoiled hair.
Maximum Color:
Its revolutionary formula provides 100% coverage, even of grey hair, permanently from the first application. It's the first hair colorant that is both healthy and effective.
Vibrant, Natural Color:
Ultra-intense micro-pigments penetrate to the deepest layers of your hair, giving it an intense and vibrant color that won't fade with washing.
Long-Lasting Color:
The Organic Certified Sunflower Extract provides increased protection against elements, letting your hair maintain its intense color for up to 5 weeks.
- With Ingredients of Natural Origin
- Long Lasting Grey Coverage
- Intense and Radiant
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Colorant : Peg-2 Oleamine . Water ( Aqua ) . Peg-4 Rapeseedamide . Alcohol Denat ( Alcohol ) . Propylene Glycol . Oleic Acid . Ethanolamine . 4-amino-2-hydroxytoluene . Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein . Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil . Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate . Sodium Metabisulfite . Sodium Erythorbate . P Aminophenol . P-phenylenediamine . 2-methylresorcinol . 4-chlororesorcinol . Octadecyl Di-t-butyl-4-hydroxyhydrocinnamate . , Cc Cream : Water ( Aqua ) . Cetearyl Alcohol . Quaternium-80 . Propylene Glycol . Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Extract . Hydrolyzed Pea Protein . Hydrolyzed Adansonia Digitata Seed Extract . Moringa Pterygosperma Seed Extract . Behentrimonium Methosulfate . Glycerin . Potato Starch Modified . Fragrance ( Parfum ) . Citric Acid . Disodium Phosphate . Sodium Benzoate . Potassium Sorbate . Benzyl Alcohol . Limonene . Linalool . Citronellol . , Color Developer : Water ( Aqua ) . Hydrogen Peroxide . Cetyl Alcohol . Cetearyl Alcohol . Laureth-3 . Ceteareth-20 . Oxyquinoline Sulfate . Phosphoric Acid . , Color Fixing Shampoo : Water ( Aqua ) . Sodium Cocoamphoacetate . Peg-4 Rapeseedamide . Glycerin . Lauryl Glucoside . Cocamidopropyl Betaine . Sodium Chloride . Decyl Glucoside . Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate . Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate . Linum usitatissimum ( Linseed ) Seed Extract . Eucalyptus Globulus [ Eucalyptus ] Leaf Oil . Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil . Polyglyceryl 4 Diisostearate/polyhydroxystearate/sebacate . Isopropyl Alcohol . Citric Acid . Sodium Benzoate . Potassium Sorbate . Octadecyl Di Butyl 4 Hydroxyhydrocinnamate . , Protective Conditioner : Water ( Aqua ) . Cetearyl Alcohol . Glycerin . Behentrimonium Methosulfate . Citrus Limon (lemon) Fruit Water . Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Extract . Linum usitatissimum ( Linseed ) Seed Extract . Moringa Pterygosperma Seed Extract . Ceteareth-20 . Cetyl Alcohol . Glyceryl Stearate . Ceteth-20 . Steareth-20 . Fragrance ( Parfum ) . Sodium Benzoate . Potassium Sorbate . Limonene . Citric Acid . Disodium Phosphate .
Allergen Info
Contains p-Phenylenediamine.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.