Ammonia, Resorcinol, and Gluten Free:

No Parabens

No Silicones

No Paraffin

No Mineral Oils

No Heavy Metals

No Artificial Fragrances

No SLS

No Formaldehyde Derivatives

Revitalizes & Gives Volume To Your Hair:

Its active vegetable ingredients PROTECT and REGENERATE hair fibers, bringing back lost VITALITY and SHINE, even in hair damaged by aggressive coloring processes and treatments.

Strengthens Your Hair:

Thanks to the hydrolyzed wheat peptides, hair breakage is reduced by 80%. Hair fibers appear smooth and soft, bringing back the healthy shine of young, unspoiled hair.

Maximum Color:

Its revolutionary formula provides 100% coverage, even of grey hair, permanently from the first application. It's the first hair colorant that is both healthy and effective.

Vibrant, Natural Color:

Ultra-intense micro-pigments penetrate to the deepest layers of your hair, giving it an intense and vibrant color that won't fade with washing.

Long-Lasting Color:

The Organic Certified Sunflower Extract provides increased protection against elements, letting your hair maintain its intense color for up to 5 weeks.