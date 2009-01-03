Naturtint Light Copper Chestnut Hair Color Perspective: front
Ammonia, Resorcinol, and Gluten Free:

  • No Parabens
  • No Silicones
  • No Paraffin
  • No Mineral Oils
  • No Heavy Metals
  • No Artificial Fragrances
  • No SLS
  • No Formaldehyde Derivatives

Revitalizes & Gives Volume To Your Hair:

Its active vegetable ingredients PROTECT and REGENERATE hair fibers, bringing back lost VITALITY and SHINE, even in hair damaged by aggressive coloring processes and treatments.

Strengthens Your Hair:

Thanks to the hydrolyzed wheat peptides, hair breakage is reduced by 80%. Hair fibers appear smooth and soft, bringing back the healthy shine of young, unspoiled hair.

Maximum Color:

Its revolutionary formula provides 100% coverage, even of grey hair, permanently from the first application. It's the first hair colorant that is both healthy and effective.

Vibrant, Natural Color:

Ultra-intense micro-pigments penetrate to the deepest layers of your hair, giving it an intense and vibrant color that won't fade with washing.

Long-Lasting Color:

The Organic Certified Sunflower Extract provides increased protection against elements, letting your hair maintain its intense color for up to 5 weeks.

  • With Ingredients of Natural Origin
  • Long Lasting Grey Coverage
  • Intense and Radiant

Colorant : Peg-2 Oleamine . Water ( Aqua ) . Peg-4 Rapeseedamide . Alcohol Denat ( Alcohol ) . Propylene Glycol . Oleic Acid . Ethanolamine . 4-amino-2-hydroxytoluene . Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein . Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil . Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate . Sodium Metabisulfite . Sodium Erythorbate . P Aminophenol . P-phenylenediamine . 2-methylresorcinol . 4-chlororesorcinol . Octadecyl Di-t-butyl-4-hydroxyhydrocinnamate . , Cc Cream : Water ( Aqua ) . Cetearyl Alcohol . Quaternium-80 . Propylene Glycol . Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Extract . Hydrolyzed Pea Protein . Hydrolyzed Adansonia Digitata Seed Extract . Moringa Pterygosperma Seed Extract . Behentrimonium Methosulfate . Glycerin . Potato Starch Modified . Fragrance ( Parfum ) . Citric Acid . Disodium Phosphate . Sodium Benzoate . Potassium Sorbate . Benzyl Alcohol . Limonene . Linalool . Citronellol . , Color Developer : Water ( Aqua ) . Hydrogen Peroxide . Cetyl Alcohol . Cetearyl Alcohol . Laureth-3 . Ceteareth-20 . Oxyquinoline Sulfate . Phosphoric Acid . , Color Fixing Shampoo : Water ( Aqua ) . Sodium Cocoamphoacetate . Peg-4 Rapeseedamide . Glycerin . Lauryl Glucoside . Cocamidopropyl Betaine . Sodium Chloride . Decyl Glucoside . Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate . Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate . Linum usitatissimum ( Linseed ) Seed Extract . Eucalyptus Globulus [ Eucalyptus ] Leaf Oil . Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil . Polyglyceryl 4 Diisostearate/polyhydroxystearate/sebacate . Isopropyl Alcohol . Citric Acid . Sodium Benzoate . Potassium Sorbate . Octadecyl Di Butyl 4 Hydroxyhydrocinnamate . , Protective Conditioner : Water ( Aqua ) . Cetearyl Alcohol . Glycerin . Behentrimonium Methosulfate . Citrus Limon (lemon) Fruit Water . Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Extract . Linum usitatissimum ( Linseed ) Seed Extract . Moringa Pterygosperma Seed Extract . Ceteareth-20 . Cetyl Alcohol . Glyceryl Stearate . Ceteth-20 . Steareth-20 . Fragrance ( Parfum ) . Sodium Benzoate . Potassium Sorbate . Limonene . Citric Acid . Disodium Phosphate .

Contains p-Phenylenediamine.

