Naturtint Light Gold Chestnut Hair Color
Product Details
PERMANENT HAIR COLORANT ENRICHED WITH Oleic Acid Derived Entirely From Olives
A wonderful moisturizing agent for hair and scalp. It helps fortify and enhance hair elasticity. Its natural vitamin E provides antioxidant action against free radicals, protecting the hair from environmental damage and prolonging its color. Meadowfoam Seed Oil helps repair split ends, reduces frizz, conditions, and increases shine.
NATURTINT® AFTERCARE TREATMENT
1. Color Fixing SHAMPOO
Linseed Seed Extract - Aids in repairing damaged hair.
Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Oil - Helps make hair look fuller and thicker.
Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil - Enhances hair's shine, health, and appearance.
2. Protective CONDITIONER
Sunflower Seed Extract - Increases the longevity and intensity of hair color.
Lemon Fruit Water - Rich in Vitamins C and B, folic acid and minerals, promotes hair's health, growth, and the appearance of volume.
Moringa Seed Extract - Helps protect hair from environmental damage.
3. LEAVE-IN Conditioner CC CREAM
Baobab Seed Protein - Moisturizes dry hair, nourishes strands from roots to tips, protects against UV-damage, and strengthens hair.
Pea Protein - Aids in hydrating hair by binding moisture and increases hair's elasticity.
Naturtint contains the least possible amount of ingredients necessary to create a permanent hair color, such as p-phenylenediamine (PPD) and hydrogen peroxide, while remaining free of parabens, sodium laureth (SLS), and cocamide DEA.