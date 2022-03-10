PERMANENT HAIR COLORANT ENRICHED WITH Oleic Acid Derived Entirely From Olives

A wonderful moisturizing agent for hair and scalp. It helps fortify and enhance hair elasticity. Its natural vitamin E provides antioxidant action against free radicals, protecting the hair from environmental damage and prolonging its color. Meadowfoam Seed Oil helps repair split ends, reduces frizz, conditions, and increases shine.

NATURTINT® AFTERCARE TREATMENT

1. Color Fixing SHAMPOO

Linseed Seed Extract - Aids in repairing damaged hair.

Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Oil - Helps make hair look fuller and thicker.

Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil - Enhances hair's shine, health, and appearance.

2. Protective CONDITIONER

Sunflower Seed Extract - Increases the longevity and intensity of hair color.

Lemon Fruit Water - Rich in Vitamins C and B, folic acid and minerals, promotes hair's health, growth, and the appearance of volume.

Moringa Seed Extract - Helps protect hair from environmental damage.

3. LEAVE-IN Conditioner CC CREAM

Baobab Seed Protein - Moisturizes dry hair, nourishes strands from roots to tips, protects against UV-damage, and strengthens hair.

Pea Protein - Aids in hydrating hair by binding moisture and increases hair's elasticity.

Naturtint contains the least possible amount of ingredients necessary to create a permanent hair color, such as p-phenylenediamine (PPD) and hydrogen peroxide, while remaining free of parabens, sodium laureth (SLS), and cocamide DEA.