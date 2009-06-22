Naturtint Permanent Hair Color - 6.66 Fireland Perspective: front
5.28 fl ozUPC: 0066117601115
Product Details

Discover a new concept in hair coloring that gives you healthy and revitalized hair. Discover Naturtint, the first naturally better permanent hair color formulated with active plant-based ingredients that provide optimum color and care for healthy hair.

  • No Ammonia, No Resorcinol, No Parabens, No Silicones, No Paraffin, No Mineral Oils, No Heavy Metals, No Artificial Fragrances, No SLS, and No Formaldehyde Derivatives
  • Active plant-based ingredients
  • Strengthens
  • Long Lasting Gray Coverage
  • Vibrant, Natural Color