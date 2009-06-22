Discover a new concept in hair coloring that gives you healthy and revitalized hair. Discover Naturtint, the first naturally better permanent hair color formulated with active plant-based ingredients that provide optimum color and care for healthy hair.

No Ammonia, No Resorcinol, No Parabens, No Silicones, No Paraffin, No Mineral Oils, No Heavy Metals, No Artificial Fragrances, No SLS, and No Formaldehyde Derivatives

Active plant-based ingredients

Strengthens

Long Lasting Gray Coverage

Vibrant, Natural Color