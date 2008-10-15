Permanent Hair Color

Naturtint® is enriched with natural plant and seed oils and extracts that gently condition your hair and scalp. Linseed Extract ensures a long lasting color that does not fade. Sunflower Extract increases protection against the elements, helping to maintain a radiant color. Natural Meadowfoam Seed oil and Lemon Fruit Water combine to protect and care for your scalp during the coloring process. Naturtint's CC Cream with Natural Baobab, Moringa Seed and Pea Extracts helps to protect your hair from damage, heat, UV rays, and pollution.

7 in 1 instant benefits

Revitalizes

Enhances shine

Softens

Moisturizes

Protects against elements

Nourishes

Reduces split ends

Everything you need to color, nourish, protect, and care for your hair and scalp in one complete treatment for intense color and shine.