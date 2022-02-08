Nautral Value 100% Recycled Paper Towels Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Nautral Value 100% Recycled Paper Towels

1 rollUPC: 0070617300353
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Our paper towels are free of dyes, inks and fragrances. It is recycled without chlorine or bleaching. Contains 80 2-ply sheets per roll. If you're looking to Green your home, office or business, this is a great eco-friendly alternative for you.

  • 100% recycled with a minimum
  • 80% post-consumer recycled content
  • No chlorine bleach
  • Safe for septic systems
  • No dyes, inks or fragrances
  • Made in the USA

Shipping & Return Information