Nautral Value 100% Recycled Paper Towels
1 rollUPC: 0070617300353
Product Details
Our paper towels are free of dyes, inks and fragrances. It is recycled without chlorine or bleaching. Contains 80 2-ply sheets per roll. If you're looking to Green your home, office or business, this is a great eco-friendly alternative for you.
- 100% recycled with a minimum
- 80% post-consumer recycled content
- No chlorine bleach
- Safe for septic systems
- No dyes, inks or fragrances
- Made in the USA